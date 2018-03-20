9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air $350 off, 15% off iTunes Gift Cards, 9.7″ iPad $229, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes $350 off MacBook Air, entry-level model hits all-time low at $650
Apple’s prev. gen 5K 27-inch Retina iMac gets $1,000 discount
Load up your iTunes balance w/ a $50 gift card for $42.50 email delivered
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB now down to $229.50 shipped (Reg. $329)
Take $100 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $179 at Best Buy, open-box models start at $161
Anker’s latest Amazon deals includes a $12 car charger, Bluetooth speakers, more from $10
Pick up an official Apple iPhone X silicone case for $34 shipped
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
Tweetbot for Mac goes 50% off as Twitter shuts down official desktop app: $5 (Reg. $10)
- First Strike Final Hour’s RTS sci-fi battles now matching low at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 for iOS gets massive price drop today: $1 (Reg. $25)
- iMPC Pro 2 audio workstation for iOS hits lowest price ever: $12 (Reg. $25)
- The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
Review: The iPhone-enabled VAVA Dash Cam packs robust features into a sleek form-factor
Review: ECOVACS N79S iOS/Android Robo Vac gets the job done without breaking the bank
MORE NEW DEALS:
Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker drops to $105 shipped, down from $150
Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”
Save money w/ this Brother laser printer for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Pick up NETGEAR’s 802.11ac router + DOCSIS 3.0 modem for $90 shipped ($150 value)
- Insignia’s Assistant Smart Speaker drops to all-time low at $37, more from $70
- Score new DEWALT Tools from $9.50 Prime shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- This mini drone gives you a bird’s-eye view for $35 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Smartphone Accessories: Wi-Fi Smart Surge Protector w/ 4 outlets & 4 USB $26, more
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- Logan Lucky is this week’s $1 iTunes HD movie rental (Reg. $5+)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to $59 shipped today at Amazon (Reg. $70)
- Bose 161 Full-Range Bookshelf Speakers drop to $95.50 for the pair (Reg. $158)
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Join BJ’s Wholesale & get a 12-month membership for just $25 (Reg. $55)
- Everyone needs a First Aid Kit at home & the office: 130-Piece for $17 Prime shipped
- Get a Cuisinart Smart Stick 2-Speed Immersion Hand Blender for under $20 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $15, Street Fighter V Arcade from $24, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergrow, Better Habits, Doom & Destiny, more
- Disney movies on sale from $10 in digital HD: Lion King, Frozen, Inside Out, much more
- Civilization VI for Mac now matching all-time low at 50% off: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pick up a 2-pack of Westcott 8-inch Titanium Scissors for just $3 on Amazon
- Colgate 3-Pack Baking Soda + Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste via Amazon $4
- Give your MacBook a boost w/ the $27 AmazonBasics Lift (Reg. $50)
- Wayfair 3-Day Clearance Event with up to 70% off furniture, decor, patio & more
- Le Creuset favorites are up to 55% off at Williams Sonoma with deals from $50
- You can grab an Xbox One X 1TB console for $420 shipped right now (Reg. $500)
- Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off jackets, pants & more from $30
- Melissa & Doug best-selling toys from $7 highlight today’s Gold Box deals
- Pick up Shark’s slim Ultra-Light Cordless Vac for $99 shipped (50% off), today only
- West Elm Friends + Family Sale: extra 20% off decor, furniture & more from $20
- Banana Republic Factory: 50% off shirts, dresses & new arrivals from $29
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online