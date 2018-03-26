Jamf announces enterprise day-zero support for iOS 11.3, macOS 10.13.4, & tvOS 11.3

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf , the standard in Apple device management, today announced both compatibility and key feature support for the upcoming Apple releases of iOS, macOS and tvOS. When users of iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV devices upgrade, IT administrators using Jamf Pro or Jamf Now cannot only be confident their management workflows will be uninterrupted, but ensure their end users can leverage the latest features. For over a decade, Jamf has offered day-zero support for all Apple releases, ensuring customers can take advantage of new Apple technology as it becomes available. Today, Jamf helps more than 15,000 organizations succeed with Apple.

Jamf Pro Supports Operating Systems’ New Management Functionality Jamf Pro, a solution designed specifically for professional Apple administrators, supports the new functionality launched for macOS, iOS and tvOS, including:

Managed Software Updates: When Apple launches a new operating system, it is imperative that employees who carry Mac, iPhone and iPad devices experience zero disruption accessing company resources and applications. With Jamf Pro and new versions of macOS and iOS, IT can now defer Apple software updates for up to 90 days, providing ample time to test employee workflows and provide excellent support for their internal users.

User Approved MDM Support for Mac: Automatically create User Approved enrollments through the new enrollment workflow in Jamf Pro, allowing IT to remotely manage security-sensitive settings like User-Approved Secure Kernel Extension Loading. New profiles, like Approved Kernel Extensions, require a macOS enrollment to be User Approved.

Apple TV Enhancements: Restrict apps and media content based on age ratings and update an app while a device is in Single App Mode. Apple TV is now a more powerful platform for digital signs and conference rooms because IT is able to more easily push app updates directly to devices with minimal downtime.

Restrict apps and media content based on age ratings and update an app while a device is in Single App Mode. Apple TV is now a more powerful platform for digital signs and conference rooms because IT is able to more easily push app updates directly to devices with minimal downtime. Apple Business Manager Support: Take advantage of Apple’s next generation platform which consolidates Apple’s Device Enrollment Program and Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (Apps and Books) into a single web portal for IT. This program is still in beta from Apple, and Jamf Pro 10.3 will offer initial compatibility.

Additional new Apple management features are included directly in the Jamf Pro user interface, reducing the burden on IT admins to utilize new features and get the most out of their managed Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV devices.

“One of the advantages of deploying Apple in the enterprise is that users stay current on recent versions of operating systems, which greatly improves support and security,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Apple and Jamf’s new support of deferred updates maintains this Apple benefit while addressing IT’s need to test their business-specific workflows. Now, Apple has an even stronger enterprise solution.”