Some users having issues connecting to the iTunes and App Store

It looks like today’s software releases are taking a toll on the App Store servers. We’re seeing several reports of users having trouble making purchases, downloading apps or just browsing the App Store or iTunes Store. I myself have been seeing “Cannot connect to the iTunes Store” errors and failures to download apps and updates.

Apple’s system status page has not been updated yet and shows that all systems are working. The Apple Store was down all morning today, but that’s to be expected every time new hardware is coming.

The App Store issues could be explained by a large amount of users downloading Apple’s app updates at the same time. Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Garageband and Clips all received new versions today following the special education event held at Lane Tech College in Chicago.

