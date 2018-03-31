Apple teases ‘late spring’ launch of new Business Manager platform for enterprise users

Apple is teasing the launch of a new Apple Business Manager device management solution for ‘late spring’ of this year. In a document outlining new enterprise features, Apple explains that Apple Business Manger is a web-based portal for IT managers to manage people and devices…

Apple seemingly started beta testing its new Business Manager platform last month, as evident by this extensive document outlining the features of the platform. The beta testing period, however, began with little coverage from Apple itself or the press.

Essentially, Apple Business Manager is an enterprise-focused device management solution. It’s very similar to Apple School Manager in that it’s a web-based portal that lets IT administrators manage “people, devices, and content all from one place.”

Here’s Apple’s full description of Apple Business Manager:

Apple Business Manager is a simple web-based portal that lets IT administrators manage people, Apple devices, and content all from one place. This service will allow organizations to streamline their device enrollment process, purchase apps and books, and assign necessary privileges to enable their deployment, all from one centralized place. If you’re already enrolled in the Device Enrollment Program (DEP) or the Volume Purchase Program (VPP), you may be able to upgrade your existing programs to Apple Business Manager, bringing together everything needed to deploy iOS devices, Mac computers, and Apple TV.

Apple hasn’t publicly talked much about Apple Business Manager, but the ‘late spring’ wording implies we’ll hear quite a bit more about it at WWDC in June. If you’re an Apple enterprise device manager, you can read all about the beta version in Apple’s full document right here.

