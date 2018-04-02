Apple schedules Q2 2018 earnings release for May 1

Apple today announced that it will release its Q2 2018 earnings call on May 1st. Apple made the announcement on its Investor Relations website, noting it will hold a call with investors at 2PM PT/5PM ET on the same day.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As a refresher, Apple announced its Q1 2018 earnings in February. The company reported revenue of $88.3 billion with a profit of $20.1 billion on sales of 77.3m iPhones, 13.2m iPads, and 5.1m Macs. That quarter represented yet another monster holiday shopping season for Apple.

Here is the guidance Apple is providing for its second quarter of 2018:

Revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

Gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion

Other income/(expense) of $300 million

Tax rate of approximately 15 percent

As it does every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own live blog coverage right here on 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with the earnings release dropping 30 minutes before that.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: