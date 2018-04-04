With the amount of information that comes across your iPhone and all the apps vying for your attention, it can be easy to look past the option to turn off app notification badges. Follow along for how to simplify your iOS experience without deleting apps.

Badge app icons are the red, numbered badge alerts that show up in the corner of an app. They can quickly become annoying and aren’t always important. Worse is the urge to launch apps just to clear badges, only to become sucked in longer than intended.

Fortunately, along with the option to edit how information is presented in notification alerts and other settings, iOS has an on/off toggle for Badge App Icons for each app. Here’s how to turn them off.

How to turn off app notification badges on iPhone

Open Settings and tap on Notifications Tap on the app you’d like to modify badges for Tap the toggle next to Badge App Icon to turn them off

Alternately, if you don’t want to be bothered by ANY badges or alerts, but don’t want to delete an app, you can toggle Allow Notifications off.

While you can turn off notifications for any app, there’s currently not a way to turn of notification badges for Settings, like software updates or the “Finish Setting Up…” badges for things like Apple Pay Cash and iCloud.

