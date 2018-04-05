Dropbox debuts Smart Sync for all Business users, expands selective sync to teams

Dropbox is today rolling out some expanded features to its business users, including Smart Sync and selective sync for teams. Read on for all the details.

On the heels of going public at the end of February, Dropbox is offering its business users more features and control for admins. The company detailed the latest updates in a press release.

First up is Dropbox’s Smart Sync feature. This lets business users see all their Dropbox files (stored locally or on the cloud) on their desktops. It also allows users to quickly download files or keep them just on the cloud.

Smart Sync lets team members keep all their work at their fingertips. When you need to access a file stored in the cloud, a quick double click will download it to your computer and open it up. Got a giant file or folder eating up gigabytes on your hard drive? Just right-click it, and select “Online Only”—you’ll easily get back loads of precious hard drive space. Plus, admins can choose whether or not new content will be stored on team members’ hard drives by default.

Initially, this Smart Sync was only available to Dropbox Professional and Business Team users, but not the company is making it available to all business users.

Meanwhile, updates to team selective sync will be available to admins of teams enrolled in Dropbox’s early access program. This allows admins to choose the default synced folders for teams.

Faster deployment. By limiting the amount of data the Dropbox desktop app needs to sync after installation, users get to work much faster.

Centralized control. Instead of managing each user’s selective sync settings one at a time, admins can save time by establishing team-wide settings.

Easy archival. Once a project’s finished, admins can easily mark it so new users won’t have the folder taking up space on their computers.

Dropbox is a free download from the App Store. See the full press release below for full details.

