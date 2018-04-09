Red iPhone envy? How to get the PRODUCT(RED) look for less

Apple unveiled the PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8 and 8 Plus today with preorders starting tomorrow. This year’s iteration on the release brings a sharp black and red design. Want to pick up this aesthetic without buying a new iPhone? Follow along for several great ways to make it happen for under $20.

If you’re an iPhone 8/8 Plus user — or even if you’re not — the thought has probably crossed your mind about trading in your iPhone for the new red variant. However, if you’re not ready for an upgrade, or prefer the iPhone X, picking up the shiny new red iPhone isn’t worth it, or possible.

Luckily, there are some easy and affordable ways to give your current iPhone the red treatment.

Cases

Popular accessory maker Spigen offers a sharp red version of its Thin Fit case. For $13, you can pick up this ultra-thin case that measures in at just 0.1-inches (2.5 mm). With over 1,000 reviews, it is rated almost 4/5 stars.

For iPhone 7/8 Plus, Spigen makes its Air Skin case which features a more transparent design.

Red Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone X – $13

Red Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone 7 – $15

Red Spigen Air Skin for iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus – $13

Torras makes a great $17 alternative to Apple’s $40 PRODUCT(RED) silicone case. It features a microfiber cloth interior just like Apple’s and has 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Red Torras Silicone Case for iPhone X – $17

Red Torras Silicone Case for iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus – $17

Red Torras Silicone Case for iPhone 7/8 – $17

Skins

A red iPhone skin will give you the closest look and feel to the real deal. Colorware and dbrand are the two most popular choices, but you can also find some on Amazon as well.

Colorware offers its skins from about $14, dbrand from $12.

Red matte Colorware skin for iPhone X

How about you? Do you dig the new red iPhone 8? Will you be picking one up or would you rather get the same feel with a skin or a case?

