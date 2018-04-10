Facebook introduces new ‘Data Abuse Bounty’ with rewards up to $40,000

As Facebook is aggressively trying to regain the trust of its users, the company is now introducing a new Data Abuse Bounty program that will reward people up to $40,000 if a data abuse breach has been found.

We committed to launching this program a few weeks ago as part of our efforts to more quickly uncover potential abuse of people’s information.

The program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and evidence of a Facebook app abusing and violating any of Facebook’s policies or is selling user data to third-parties.

We’ll review all legitimate reports and respond as quickly as possible when we identify a credible threat to people’s information. If we confirm data abuse, we will shut down the offending app and take legal action against the company selling or buying the data, if necessary. We’ll pay the person who reported the issue, and we’ll also alert those we believe to be affected.

With the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has been working hard to regain the trust of existing users. The company released a tool that will let you know if you or any of your Facebook friends were affected by the Cambridge Analytica leak.

