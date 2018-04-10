Sprint and T-Mobile fire up merger talks one more time after failed bid last fall

In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Sprint and T-Mobile are said to have restarted their talks about a possible merger. The two carriers broke off their previous plans last November as they couldn’t agree on who would control the newly formed entity.

Anonymous sources have told WSJ that the third and fourth most popular carriers in the US have fired up their talks about a merger once again. The report notes that this is now the third time the carriers have looked into a deal in the last four years.

The talks are said to be in preliminary stages and it is unknown how terms could be different this time versus last year.

Sprint and T-Mobile shares have seen a boost from the news, both up over 6% at the time of writing.

