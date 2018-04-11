Concept imagines (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X & iPhone X Plus [Video]

Earlier this week, Apple released a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and yesterday evening we saw our first hands-on look at the device. Now, a new concept video offers a look at what a (RED) iPhone X and iPhone X Plus could look like…

The concept here imagines an iPhone X with a red glass back as well as red stainless steel edges. As you would expect, the front of the device is black, making for a slick black and red combination.

Reports have indicated that Apple may have a gold iPhone X color variant up for a mid-year introduction. While it would have made sense for that to be announced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red, it’s possible Apple is saving it for a bit later.

As for the iPhone X Plus imagined here, Apple is rumored to be planning a larger version of the iPhone X for September, increasing the screen size to 6.5-inches. Whether or not the iPhone X will ever be available in (PRODUCT)RED, however, is anyone’s guess. Nevertheless, these renders give us something to dream about.

Personally, I would absolutely buy a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X, as long as it was available on launch day alongside the other colors. I’m not a huge fan of the mid-year releases, though I do understand why Apple does it from a business perspective.

Would you buy an iPhone X or iPhone X Plus in (RED)? Let us know in the poll below and down in the comments!