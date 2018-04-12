9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 $299, 5K Retina iMac $200 off, SanDisk 400GB microSDXC $180, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted at Best Buy, today only – deals from $299 shipped
Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295
Save $200 on Apple’s latest 5K Retina iMac at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
SanDisk’s massive 400GB microSDXC card hits Amazon all-time low at $180
Save $219 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar
Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200
Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile roll out PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8/Plus pre-order deals
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
Latest iTunes movie sale has $10 Disney flicks, 4K titles, more from $5
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $4, including new 7.5W Qi Charger, cases, more
The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- RPG dungeon-crawler Iesabel drops down to $1 on iOS today (Reg. $6)
- ScanBee – scanner & copier for iOS goes FREE (Reg. $3)
- Starman Tale of Light for iOS available FREE for first time ever in Apple Store app
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon officially acquires Ring, drops Video Doorbell price to under $100
- YI’s 4K Action Cam sports GoPro features at a fraction of the cost: $132 (Reg. $170)
- VIZIO’s slim 40-inch Sound Bar System with Sub falls to $130 shipped (Reg. $190)
- TCL’s 43-inch 4K Roku Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports returns to all-time low at $255 (Reg. $300)
- Remedy those Wi-Fi dead zones w/ TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender: $38 (Reg. $90)
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- Dell’s Color Laser Printer drops to $85 shipped, down from $150
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Qi Wireless Chargers from $15, more
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Solar Walk, Emoji Camera, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Stardew Valley $13, Mega Man Legacy Switch pre-order $32, more
- Expand your HomeKit setup with this add-on Logitech Pop smart switch for $30 ($10 off)
- Grab a new BLACK + DECKER Cordless Drill, Battery & Charger for around the house at $30
- Bonavita 1.0L stainless steel Electric Kettle within cents of Amazon low: $30 (Reg. $42+)
- Bring home Hamilton Beach’s Belgian-Style Waffle Maker for $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- AmazonBasics Hiking Backpack w/ sleeping bag compartment $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Pick up a Google Pixel 2 in cert. refurb condition from $500, today only
- Amazon offers 25% off Marmot outdoor gear for today only: tents, sleeping bags, apparel, more
- Macy’s Super Weekend Sale: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger & more from $20
- Target Champion Sale has deal from $7 for the entire family: t-shirts, shorts, leggings, more
- Express Spring Upgrade Event: $100 off all men’s suits, 40% off dress pants & more
- JCPenney knocks 25% off sitewide including shorts, shirts & dresses for spring from $10
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far
The best apparel for April showers including rain boots, water-resistant jackets, more
Iconic games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Portal 2, more arrive on Xbox One this month
- VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet
- Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else
- LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
- AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]