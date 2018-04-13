Review: Aukey’s stylish blue fabric adorned 10W Wireless Fast Charger & Graphite Wireless Charger

There are a ton of wireless chargers on the market, with many companies offering more choices as Apple’s iPhone lineup adopted the capability last fall. Aukey has a mix of options, but for this review we’ve tested out two of the company’s $30 offerings, the first has won two design awards and the other offers a unique and sleek aesthetic. Keep reading after the break for our full rundown.

AirPods

For the last few weeks I’ve been testing out Aukey’s Graphite Wireless Charger and its 10W Fast Wireless Charger. Both have pros and cons, but overall, I’ve found them to be great products, lining up with the devices’ customer reviews so far.

Specs

Aukey Graphite Wireless Charger

Qi compatible

Up to 10W input

5W max output

3.3 foot (1m) USB-C to USB-A removable cable included

Dimensions: 3.43- x 3.43- x 0.47-inches (87 x 87 x 12mm)

Weight: 4.12oz (128g)

Power adapter not included

Aukey 10W Wireless Fast Charger

Qi compatible

Input up to 15W

Output up to 10W

3.94 foot (1.2m) non-removable cable included

Dimensions: 4.96- x 4.41- x 0.25-inches (126 x 112 x 6.35mm

Weight: 60z (170g)

Power adapter not included

Materials & Build

Both of these wireless chargers have a great build quality to them thanks to the solid aluminum bases. As the name suggests, the Graphite Wireless Charger has a space gray finish on the aluminum with a solid black, non-slip rubber top. There’s a subtle LED indicator on the front side with the USB-C port on the back. Four small rubber feet on the bottom provide even more non-slip coverage.

Aukey’s 10W Wireless Fast Charger definitely stands out as the more stylish of the two for those looking for something a little different. Its solid aluminum base has a traditional silver finish and has a finely woven fabric top in a sharp blue color. Even though there’s no rubber found on top (or bottom), I didn’t have any issues with my iPhone sliding around while charging, even without a case.

For better or worse, the power cable on the 10W Wireless Fast Charger is fixed and is USB-A, instead of USB-C like on the Graphite model.

Notably, the Graphite Wireless Charger has won both the 2018 iF Design Award and the 2018 Red Dot Design Award.

Aukey offers a two-year warranty on all of its products with a 45-day money back guarantee.

In Use

In my several weeks with these charges, I’ve found them to be solid performers. They both look great and feel really well-built. It seems like Aukey has hit a nice price point in the $30 range which comes in under offerings from Belkin and mophie, but still above budget choices.

Overall I tend to prefer the Graphite Wireless Charger as it pairs perfectly with my MacBook Pro and offers USB-C connectivity. You can also use this charger directly with a MacBook or MacBook Pro with a USB-C to USB-C cable. On the other hand, the 10W Wireless Fast Charger just looks really sharp and it’s fun to have something that adds a bit of variety design wise.

As I’ve mentioned before, speed isn’t a concern or consideration for me with wireless chargers. Even though Apple supports 7.5W, there’s not much difference between 5W and 7.5W in real-life use. For me it’s really about the convenience of being able to plop down my iPhone before bed or on my desk without having to plug in.

In any case, the 5W vs. 10W with these chargers may be worth thinking about for some, but if you really need fast charging, you should pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable and power adapter (or use a 10W brick for almost the same speed).

Other than power output, I’d say the pros/cons between these two would come down to USB-C connectivity, style, and size. I didn’t have any trouble charging with cases on with either of these, even with wallet cases (with cards taken out).

If you’re looking for something more traditional with USB-C connectivity and a compact form factor, the Graphite Wireless Charger is the way to go. If you’d prefer to opt for a unique stylish design with more power and don’t mind the fixed USB-A cable the 10W Wireless Fast Charger is a great option.

As for the LED status indicators, the Graphite model’s subtle green light only comes on when charging and is hidden by an iPhone unless you turn its sideways. It has a faint red LED indicator when the charger is receiving power (hard to even see during the day).

The 10W Wireless Fast Charger’s light is a bit brighter, a white LED that slowly pulses when charging, but I didn’t find even this one to be distracting.

As mentioned above, keep in mind neither of these come with a power adapter. It would be nice to see the inclusion, but given the price and the fact that most people probably have spares around, it doesn’t feel like an issue to me. If you happen to need one, Aukey offers a great two-port USB power adapter for $9.

Conclusion

Coming in at the $30 price range, these two Aukey wireless chargers are compelling options. The Graphite model normally runs $34, but there is currently a 15% off instant coupon on Amazon bringing it down to $29. The 10W Wireless Fast Charger goes for the same $29.

Both of these chargers are receiving great reviews so far, with the Graphite sitting at a 4.7/5 star average and the 10W Fast Charger at 4.4/5 at the time of writing.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: