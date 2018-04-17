Dropbox for iOS adds drag and drop support, full-screen navigation, more

Dropbox is rolling out a decent update to its iOS application today, bringing it to version 92.2. The update includes improvements for iPad users, expanded text file support, and more. Head below for all of the changes…

First off, the Dropbox update adds support for full-screen navigation on iPad. This means you can now see full filenames as you browse, making it easier to find the file that you’re looking for. Furthermore, there’s now drag and drop support for iOS 11 users. With drag and drop, users can drag files between folders and other areas of the Dropbox application and beyond.

Dropbox says the update has also made authentication easier. When someone requests access to a file, the owner will now receive a push notification that allows them to directly accept or deny the request.

Here’s the full change log for today’s update:

What’s new: Full-screen file navigation on iPad: Now you can finally see those super-long filenames as you browse on your tablet, by collapsing the preview pane.

Drag and drop: For those of you on iOS 11, you can now tap-and-hold files to drag-and-drop them around in your Dropbox.

Grant access on the go: Let’s say someone requests access to your file—but you’re out on a trip. Now you can get a push notification and grant access from your phone, even if you’re a million miles away.

Better text file support: Improved previewing and introduced text editing for more than 120 file extensions!

Dropbox is a free download on the App Store.

