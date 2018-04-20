Apple notifying WWDC 2018 scholarship applicants of award status

Apple’s WWDC is set for June 4. Now, the company has begun notifying scholarship applicants of their award status. While the typical ticket price is $1599, WWDC scholarship winners receive free access to the conference and more.

In addition to a free ticket, this year’s winners will enjoy free travel and hotel accommodations, as well as a one year membership to Apple’s Developer Program.

WWDC 2018 will be held on June 4th through the 6th in San Jose, California. This marks the second year in a row the company has chosen San Jose over San Fransisco, where Apple typically holds its developer conference.

Winning applicants will need to respond on or before April 27, otherwise tickets will be handed off to someone else.

Apple is expected to introduce iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5 at WWDC 2018. Stay tuned for full coverage ahead of the conference.

Congratulations to all our #WWDC18 Scholarship winners. The response and level of submissions this year was incredible! So proud of every single applicant for putting yourselves out there. #WWDCScholarships #WWDCScholars — Esther Hare (@EEhare) April 20, 2018

