9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad $249, WeMo Smart Wall Switch $35, SanDisk 256GB USB-C Flash Drive $65, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save on Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB, now $249 in multiple colors
WeMo’s In-Wall Smart Light Switch works w/ Alexa/Assistant for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
SanDisk’s 256GB Dual Flash Drive supports USB-C and A for $65 (Amazon all-time low)
Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped
Rusty Lake Paradise iOS adventure game hits all-time low at just $2 + more from $1
Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.
Best Sellers 003: Vello Universal White Balance Handheld Disc [Video]
Behind the Screens: Michael’s custom reclaimed wood garage setup
Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped
Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get 20% off FIBARO’s new HomeKit controller ‘The Button’ $48 (Reg $60)
- Saucony End of Season Sale has deals from $8 including shoes, accessories, apparel, more
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Petco, Jiffy Lube, IHOP, Domino’s, Cabela’s, Applebees, more
- Save 50% on these Craftsman toolboxes at Sears: 13-inch $5, 19-inch $10
- Jaybird’s truly-wireless RUN earbuds marked down to $160 at Amazon
- H&M Warm Weather Ready Sale with up to 80% off shorts, shirts, shoes & more
- Speed up your Mac or PC with ADATA’s 512GB SSD for $102 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Robotic vacuums from iRobot and ECOVACS up to $120 off, deals from $149 shipped
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- These Vantrue dash cams record in 1440p and have Wi-Fi connectivity from $110 shipped
- West Elm Fill-Your-Cart Sale with up to 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Outdoor Bluetooth speaker w/ 30 hour battery $33, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D, StockIdeal Pro, more
- Old Navy cuts 40% off your purchase + free shipping with deals from just $6
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn $24, Street Fighter V Arcade $24, more
- Save $50 on Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Laptop, today only at Best Buy for $350 shipped
- Expand your network w/ this TP-Link 802.11ac 1.2Gbps Wi-Fi range extender: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Upgrade to a new set of Copper Chef Cookware from $45 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Put fast wireless chargers everywhere with the RAVPower 10W Qi Pad: $9/ea., more
- God of War hardcover Collector’s Edition Guide + PS4 controller skin: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Save 20% off Venus and Braun hair removal systems in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Save 30% on Michelin Radius Premium Beam wiper blades today only at Amazon from $9
- Amazon 1-day board game sale from $7: Ticket To Ride, Star Trek, 7 Wonders, Werewolf, more
- Score a Brother AiO Laser Printer with AirPrint support for $120 via Amazon (Reg. $150)
- Step up your gaming experience w/ Dell’s 144Hz 1440p G-SYNC monitor: $400 (Reg. $600)
- Samsonite offers up to 50% off Luggage and Bags during its Travel Flash Sale
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection is here with great prices, shop the new line before it sells out
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far