Apple execs Greg Joswiak, Richard Howarth & others to testify in Samsung patent damages retrial

Apple and Samsung are set to face off in another damages retrial next month as part of their ongoing legal battle. Today, CNET reports that the two companies have each filed their respective witness lists, revealing what executives will be available to testify in the retrial…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

According to the report, Apple CEO Tim Cook and design chief Jony Ive will not appear for testimony, though Ive is listed as a witness testimony that may be provided “via deposition.”

As for the Apple executives who will be there, VP of product marketing Greg Joswiak will take the stand. CNET reports that Joswiak will talk about Apple’s marketing strategy, touching on how important design patents are for the company’s devices.

Furthermore, Richard Howarth, a senior director on Apple’s Design Team, will testify about the company’s design process, the patents in question, other designs considered by the company, and more.

Meanwhile, early Apple designer Susan Kare is also listed as a witness who will testify about icon deign and user interface design:

She created many of the early icons for Apple’s Macintosh computers, including its “Happy Mac” icon and trash can. Apple said she may testify about icon and user interface graphics design, as well as one of the patents in question in the case.

As for expert witnesses, Apple turns to University of Toronto computer science professor Ravin Balakrishnan, and several others:

Alan Ball, an expert on industrial design; Julie Davis, a consultant with expertise in accounting and damages analysis; and Karan Singh, a professor of computer science at the University of Toronto.

Apple and Samsung are set to face off beginning on May 14th. The retrial will tackle how much Samsung owes for its infringing upon three Apple design patents. Neither Apple nor Samsung have commented on the witness lists.

We’ll be sure to have converge of the retrial when it kicks off on May 14th.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: