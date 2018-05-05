iPhone: How to block texts

Whether it’s someone you know, someone you don’t, or someone you’d like to forget, unwanted text messages can be a drag. Follow along for how to block texts on iPhone.

Just like with email, it can be easy to get in the habit of deleting text messages from unwanted senders instead of unsubscribing blocking them. However, it doesn’t take more than a few seconds and can save you from headaches and wasted time.

How to block iMessage and text messages on iPhone

  1. Tap on a message from a number you’d like to block
  2. Tap the info in the top right corner
  3. Tap the arrow to the right of the phone number
  4. Tap Block this Caller at the bottom

How to manage blocked numbers

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap on Messages
  3. Swipe down and tap on Blocked
  4. Tap Edit in the top right corner and remove any numbers you’d like to unblock

