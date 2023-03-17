FCC adopts new rules that will require carriers to start blocking scam texts, here’s how

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 17 2023 - 10:33 am PT
1 Comment
FCC requires carriers to block scam texts

The Federal Communication Commission announced today its first set of rules designed to reduce the number of scam texts Americans get. The move will require carriers to block texts from three types of numbers plus one more measure which will be a start to tackling the rapidly growing problem.

The FCC announced the news in a press release (via The Verge) titled “FCC Adopts Its First Rules Focused on Scam Texting.”

In its opening, the release highlights that complaints about scam texts have grown more than 500% from 2015 to 2022 and that robotexts/scam texts are more of a threat to consumers than scam calls:

“unlike robocalls, scam text messages are hard to ignore or hang-up on and are nearly always read by the recipient – often immediately. In addition, robotexts can promote links to phishing websites or websites that can install malware on a consumer’s phone.”

Today’s new rules adoption requires carriers to block text messages that “appear to come from phone numbers that are unlikely to transmit text messages.”

The FCC explains that will include “invalid, unallocated, or unused numbers. It also includes numbers that the subscriber to the number has self-identified as never sending text messages, and numbers that government agencies and other well-known entities identify as not used for texting.”

Another useful measure will also “require each mobile wireless provider to establish a point of contact for text senders, or have providers require their aggregator partners or blocking contractors to establish such a point of contact, which senders can use to inquire about blocked texts.”

The FCC also asked for public feedback “on further proposals to require providers to block texts from entities the FCC has cited as illegal robotexters.”

Additionally, the FCC says the action:

proposes to clarify that Do- Not-Call Registry protections – that is, prohibiting marketing messages to registered numbers – apply to text messaging and closing the lead generator loophole, which allows companies to use a single consumer consent to deliver robocalls and text messages from multiple – perhaps thousands – of marketers on subjects that may not be what the consumer had in mind. The Commission will also take further public comment on text authentication measures and other proposals to continue to fight illegal scam robotexts.

Apple currently offers a “Delete and Report Junk” button in its Messages app which reports the details to Apple as well as your carrier.

However, the feature seems to be most effective at reducing further scam messages from that same number. Often times, future robotexts come from a new number. So hopefully, the new carrier requirements will start to cut down on that aspect of the issue.

The FCC also reminds consumers: “do not interact in any way with suspicious texts, click on suspicious links, or provide any information via text or website.” And you can also file complaints about scam texts at its Consumer Complaints Center.

What do you think? Are you seeing more and more scam texts? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Report scam texts on iPhone
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. F…
Security

Security
FCC

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12