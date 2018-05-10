AltConf to host evening event in London for WWDC keynote day, June 4

For the first time, AltConf are expanding beyond the US. The organizers of the free conference that runs alongside WWDC every year, are now experimenting with some international events. This year, AltConf is hosting an evening keynote viewing event on June 4th, the first day of WWDC 2018.

There will be a drinks reception, a big screen to show the keynote stream, followed by a panel discussion once the show ends. If you are in London on the 4th, you can grab a ticket for free here. There are about 400 seats, and they expect to sell out.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The event venue is the Royal Horticultural Halls, a short walk from Victoria station.

Doors open at about 5pm, so everyone can chill out and get seated ahead of the WWDC keynote’s typical 6pm start (this is local British time). The AV setup includes a ‘massive’ LED screen for the keynote video stream.

There will be a speaker panel after the keynote, where participants discuss the announcements and what it means for developers.

The panel features Michelle Kennedy (Peanut App), Dan Gray (head of ‘ustwo’ studios, makers of Monument Valley), Melody Cuthbertson (associate producer at Climax Studios), Kane Cheshire (iOS engineer from The App Business) and Yvette Cook (iOS developer at Ayuda Heuristics).

AltConf has ran for the last seven years in the US, following WWDC from San Francisco to San Jose as Apple moved venues.

Announcing AltConf London! Come join us on June 4th for drinks, the Apple keynote, and a panel discussion, all the the heart of London! Announcement: https://t.co/ywxuNuXDLM Info and tickets: https://t.co/T26tLgN9Wk Proudly supported by @NSLondonMeetup 😘 — AltConf (@AltConference) May 10, 2018

Whilst a one-evening meetup isn’t quite the same thing as the full-week conference experience AltConf is offering in San Jose, the organizers said to me that they are looking to do something more fully-fledged in Europe for future years.