Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music exclusive

Apple’s take on Carpool Karaoke got mixed reviews. On top of that, the show was exclusively streamed on Apple Music, requiring a subscription to the music streaming service to view the show. However, this is set to change.

According to a report from Billboard, Apple will be offering Carpool Karaoke for free via its TV app. Starting on Friday, May 11 at 3PM PT, Apple will begin rolling out the show with a new episode every week, similar to the release schedule for when Carpool Karaoke was paid.

As the TV app is strictly available on Apple devices, you’ll only be able to play it on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, as opposed to the series being on Apple Music, which added the Mac and PC, and Android.

Unlike the original form of the show, Apple’s version focuses more on getting to know the artist, and is much more long form than the one hosted by James Corden on the Late Late Show.

Season 2 of Carpool Karaoke has been announced, however, a release date for the new season has yet to be determined. That will likely be an Apple Music exclusive once again, possibly showing up in Apple’s TV app at a later date.

