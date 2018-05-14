How I use my iPad: Save Images – a free Safari image downloader [Video]

Unlike the desktop version of Safari, the iOS version lacks the handy inspector that allows you to access web pages resources like background images. Save Images is a free iOS Safari extension that lets you quickly identify and save images from a web page. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough to see it in action.

iMac Pro: The most powerful Mac ever

Once you download Save Images from the App Store, you can enable and move its extension via the Safari share sheet. After landing on a web page with images that you wish to identify and save, simply tap the Save Images button in the share sheet.

Save Images will list all of the web page’s available images, including CSS background images. Users can then tap on an image and copy its URL, or save the image directly to the Photo Library.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

You can configure the types of images that Save Images will identify via its preferences. Just open the Save Images app, and use the three available switches to customize the extension to your liking.

Because the iOS version of Safari lacks all of the handy developer-centric tools of the desktop version, extensions like Save Images are instrumental to my iPad workflow. You can download the utility free of charge from the App Store.

What do you think about Save Images? Do you have another way that you go about identifying and saving images from the web? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Also, be sure to watch our previous edition of How I use my iPad, which covered Yoink, a super-useful drag and drop utility for iOS.