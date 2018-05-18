9to5Toys Lunch Break: UE BOOM 2 $87, Nomad Apple Watch/iPhone Charger $40, Otterbox iPhone 8 Plus Case $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Speaker down to $87 shipped via Amazon (Reg. $130)
Keep your iPhone & Apple Watch charged w/ these Nomad and Oittm dock deals from $19.50
OtterBox SYMMETRY Clear Case for iPhone 8 Plus: $20 (Reg. $50)
Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ this open-box deal via Best Buy for $282
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ Apple Pencil support from $300 via Best Buy
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air w/ 128GB storage now $730 shipped (Reg. $999)
B&H just launched its biggest Apple sale of the year, here are our top picks
iTunes HD Movie Sale: Star Wars films $15, Harry Potter Rentals $1, more from $5
Anker Amazon Sale has smart home gear, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, more from $9
Civilization VI for Mac now matching all-time low at $30 (Reg. $60)
- To the Moon 16-bit iOS adventure game now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Tomb Raider Underworld for Mac hits lowest price in years: $6 (Reg. $12), more
- Fresh Reversi on iOS is FREE for first time in years (Reg. up to $3)
- Moog music production apps on sale from $2: Animoog, Model D, Model 15, more
- CloudApp makes it easy to share screenshots with your team for $30
- Train Conductor for iOS is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Behind the Screens: Greg’s mobile photography suite
10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s Soundcore Vortex Bluetooth Headphones drop to all-time low: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Home Depot now 35% off AeroGardens and Seed Kits, deals starting from $12
- Backcountry Memorial Day Sale – 20% off one full-priced item: Patagonia, North Face, more
- Keep your devices safe from power surges w/ this APC 6-outlet/2 USB protector for $12.50
- Grab a Vanguard Reno DSLR Backpack from $30 shipped, today only at B&H
- Xbox One X 1TB Console w/ 2 games & extra controller: $460 (Over $100 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: iOttie One Touch Qi Car Charger Mount $41, more
- Dockers Work Essentials Event gets down to business with 40% off pants, shoes & more
- D-Link’s HD Wi-Fi Security Camera hits Amazon all-time low at $46 (Reg. $70)
- Upgrade the backyard w/ Suncast’s 175-ft. Hose Reel Cart for $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Make coffee, tea, more in this double-walled French press for $19 Prime shipped
- Eastbay offers an additional 25% off adidas sneakers for the entire family + free shipping
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Danmaku Unlimited 2, The Firm, more
- Add a spare Apple Watch charger to your arsenal for $21 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Champion cuts an extra 40% off clearance with deals from $4: t-shirts, shorts, jackets, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 $10, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds $19, more
- Copy, scan, more w/ this AirPrint Brother AiO Laser Printer: $80 (Refurb, Orig. $140)
- Get 5.1-Ch. surround sound, AirPlay, more w/ Yamaha’s 4K A/V Receiver: $280 (Reg. $400)
- Keep the kids outside this summer w/ a $10 Nerf Super Soaker Splash Mouth
- Under Armour Outlet offers an extra 20% off orders of $25+: apparel, shoes, more
- Best Buy offers Logitech wireless mice for $10, today only
- Smart TVs from $140 shipped: Hisense 4K HDR $220 (Reg. $350), more
- Gerber Dime Multi-Tool in red hits Amazon low at under $12 Prime shipped
- Garmin GPS units from $56 highlight Amazon’s 1-Day Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)
- Air Purifiers starting at $96 and Allergy Medicine from $5 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Amazon has a foldable recumbent exercise bike for $130 (Reg. $180), today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
Sennheiser’s new sweat/waterproof CX SPORT In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones available now
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory