9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,700, Mophie iPhone 7/8 Battery Case $49, Anker Sale from $7, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped

Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen MacBook Pro from $1,100 shipped

Mophie Juice Pack Air iPhone 7/8/Plus Battery Case w/ Qi charging from $49 (Reg. $100)

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more

Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)

Best Sellers 004: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker [Video]

10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay offering 15% off $50 purchases for Memorial Day: Apple, DJI, Dyson, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July

LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks

Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month