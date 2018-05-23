Instapaper says it will temporarily go offline in Europe due to GDPR

Instapaper, the popular read-it-later application, revealed today that it will temporarily suspend service in Europe. Instapaper says it will be unavailable beginning tomorrow, Thursday, May 24th, as it continues to make GDPR-required changes…

The General Data Protection Regulation, or GPDR, goes into effect on Friday, May 25th. It sets new requirements on how companies handle user data. GDPR requires that users opt-in to all commercial use of personal data.

Instapaper made its announcement in an email to users, saying it will essentially go offline for all European users as it works to ensure all of its practices are GDPR compliant. The company does not provide a timetable for when service will be restored, nor does it elaborate on the reason for the delay when GDPR was originally announced a good while ago.

Here’s the full email first shared by Owen Williams (via The Verge):

Starting tomorrow May 24, 2018, access to the Instapaper service will be temporarily unavailable for residents in Europe as we continue to make changes in light of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect May 25, 2018. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we intend to restore access as soon as possible. If you have any questions about your account, would like us to generate an export of your saves, or want to check in on our progress, please let us know at support@help.instapaper.com. We look forward to having the same Instapaper service you know and love accessible in Europe in the very near future. Thanks for your patience.

Earlier today, Apple officially rolled out a new set of Data & Privacy features to comply with GDPR. The features are currently only available in select European countries, but the company hopes to roll them out worldwide in the future.

