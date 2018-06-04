Apple introduces new colors for iPhone 7/8/X silicone cases, Apple Watch sport bands

In addition to the Apple Watch Pride band released today, Apple has also released three new Apple Watch band colors for its sport line, as well as new colors for its silicone iPhone 8 and iPhone X cases…

The three new colors are referred to by Apple as Peach, Sky Blue, and Marine Green. The first is a soft orange color, the second very light blue, and the third a light green. The new colors are available in sport Apple Watch bands, as well as silicone cases for the iPhone 7/iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Additionally, Apple has released new colors of the Beats Powerbeats3, as well as the Beats Solo3. Both are now available in Pop Indigo, Pop Magenta, Pop Blue, and Pop Violet.

Apple has started the ritual of releasing new accessory colors for the start of every season, with these seemingly representing its summer collection. These new bands are in addition to the Pride Edition band Apple announced on stage during WWDC this afternoon.

What do you think of these new colors? Will you be picking any of them up? Let us know down in the comments!

