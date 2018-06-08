9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21-inch 4K iMac $200 off, Apple Watch Bands from $5, Nest Cam Outdoor $149, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 off via Best Buy
Pick up a new Apple Watch Sport Band priced from $5 Prime shipped
Clockwork Synergy offers 9to5Toys readers 20% off its Apple Watch Bands for Father’s Day
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
Save $50 on the highly-rated Nest Cam Outdoor, now down to $149 shipped
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more
iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!
Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- White Night survival game hits lowest price ever on App Store: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Trine 1 & 2 for Mac now matching all-time lows at $2 ea. (Reg. up to $15)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sphero’s iPhone-enabled Spider-Man returns to $35 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Vudu Digital HDX $5 Weekend Sale: Jurassic Park, Life of Pi, Fargo, more
- Banana Republic Factory offers up to 60% off shorts, tank tops, shirts & more
- Add ethernet ports all around your home w/ TP-Link’s Powerline Starter Kit: $60 (Reg. $85)
- Get ready for more parasailing combat, Just Cause 4 just leaked on Steam
- AUKEY’s USB-C Hub features Ethernet, USB 3.0, SD, HDMI, more for $52 shipped
- Case Logic’s Jaunt Backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook: $13, today only
- Get creative w/ Monoprice’s MP i3 Mini 3D Printer for $150 shipped ($50 off)
- Akai’s LPD8 Bluetooth Drum Pad Controller for Mac/iOS drops to $40 (Reg. $100)
- Marmot cuts an extra 25% off past-season items: jackets, pullovers, shorts, more
- AmazonBasics 25-mile OTA Antenna brings Free HD content to your TV for $7.50
- Add 960GB of speedy SSD storage to your Mac/PC for $148.50 shipped
- Keep your iPhone charged wirelessly w/ these exclusive RAVPower deals from $10
- Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled Color Thermostat falls to under $140 (25% off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Father’s Day Sale knocks 30% off apparel with this promo code
- LEGO’s Technic RC Tracked Racer falls to new Amazon low at $67.50 (Reg. $100), more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Stock Signals Pro, more
- Xbox Game Pass gets massive price drop at Amazon: 6-months for $30 (50% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB-C Cable 3-pack $6.50 Prime shipped, more
- Cole Haan has deals as low as $60 during its We Love Summer Sale + free delivery
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn $8, God of War $40, SotC $20, more
- Gerber Titanium Knife w/ Assisted Opening hits Amazon low at $19.50 Prime shipped
- Ditch those pesky rental fees w/ TP-Link’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $40.50 ($15+ off)
- Dapper Co. leather dress shoes and boots up to $80 off, today only + free delivery
- Roku’s high-end Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player hits Amazon all-time low at $80
- Sony’s E3 2018 Sale now live: God of War $40, PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Pick up a monthly subscription to the Washington Post for $4/mo. (Reg. $10)
- Upgrade to new shooting range earmuffs and glasses at Amazon: $40 (Reg. $60)
- BLACK+DECKER Combo Tool Kits on sale from $12 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon offers its Echo Dot bundled with a TP-Link Smart Plug for $51, today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…
- UpDesk launches Home, a $595 fully motorized standing desk
- Father’s Day 2018 Gift Guide for every budget: tech, grill accessories and more
- Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
- Microsoft unveils massive E3 sale: $50 off Xbox One X, $1 Xbox Live Gold, more
- Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron