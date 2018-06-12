Hands-on: 50+ new macOS Mojave changes and features [Video]

- Jun. 12th 2018 3:40 pm PT

Over the last week we’ve spent time exploring macOS 10.14 Mojave and comparing it with macOS 10.13 High Sierra in order to see what’s changed. Have a look at our hands-on video as we walk through over 50 new changes and features that are headed to the Mac.

Changes covered in this video:

  • Updated Lock screen
  • Dark Mode
  • Dynamic Desktop
  • New wallpaper
  • New Screen shot controls
  • Enhanced App Permissions

New apps

  • Apple News
  • Stocks
  • Home
  • Voice Memos
  • Mac App Store (complete redesign)

Video walkthrough

Finder

  • Continuity Camera
  • Stacks
  • Stacks – Scrubbing
  • Stacks – Group Stacks
  • Stacks – Sort Stacks
  • Gallery View
  • Complete Metadata
  • Show Preview Options
  • Quick Actions
  • Enhanced Quick Look
  • New + button when hovering tags
  • Add a new folder with a single file
  • Preferences → Sidebar – New iCloud section for iCloud Drive
  • Preferences → Sidebar – “Devices” and “Shared” are now combined as “Locations”
  • Advanced – New Keep folders on top On Desktop

Mail

  • Preferences →  Viewing → Use dark backgrounds for messages
  • Stationary pane button removed in composition toolbar
  • Additional photo browser options
  • New Emoji & Symbols button

Safari

  • Favicons in Safari
  • Automatic Strong Passwords

FaceTime

  • Updated FaceTime icon
  • Updated FaceTime interface combines audio/video
  • New All / Missed buttons
  • New Audio / Video button to initiate call
  • Group FaceTime

Siri

  • HomeKit support
  • Ask Siri for passwords

Messages

  • Redesigned accounts page
  • Removed Add a Jabber Account
  • Removed Default IM Application option in preferences
  • Window → File Transfers option removed
  • File → Go to chat room option removed

Other app updates

  • iBooks now Books
  • DVD player updated
  • Automator – Third Party Actions
  • Disk Utility – new Volume buttons

System Preferences

  • New Software Update button
  • Redesigned Users & Groups button
  • General – 6 New accent colors
  • Dock – Show recents in Dock
  • Mission Control – new Lock Screen Hot Corner option
  • Notifications – Show notification preview option
  • iCloud – News, Stock, and Home settings
  • Internet Accounts – Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr removed
  • Extensions – Removed share widgets for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr
  • Users & Groups – Use VoiceOver in Login Window removed in favor of Accessibility Options
  • Siri – New Irish and South African female voices

What are your favorite macOS Mojave changes and features? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.

