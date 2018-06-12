Hands-on: 50+ new macOS Mojave changes and features [Video]

Over the last week we’ve spent time exploring macOS 10.14 Mojave and comparing it with macOS 10.13 High Sierra in order to see what’s changed. Have a look at our hands-on video as we walk through over 50 new changes and features that are headed to the Mac.

Changes covered in this video:

Updated Lock screen

Dark Mode

Dynamic Desktop

New wallpaper

New Screen shot controls

Enhanced App Permissions

New apps

Apple News

Stocks

Home

Voice Memos

Mac App Store (complete redesign)

Video walkthrough

Finder

Continuity Camera

Stacks

Stacks – Scrubbing

Stacks – Group Stacks

Stacks – Sort Stacks

Gallery View

Complete Metadata

Show Preview Options

Quick Actions

Enhanced Quick Look

New + button when hovering tags

Add a new folder with a single file

Preferences → Sidebar – New iCloud section for iCloud Drive

Preferences → Sidebar – “Devices” and “Shared” are now combined as “Locations”

Advanced – New Keep folders on top On Desktop

Mail

Preferences → Viewing → Use dark backgrounds for messages

Stationary pane button removed in composition toolbar

Additional photo browser options

New Emoji & Symbols button

Safari

Favicons in Safari

Automatic Strong Passwords

FaceTime

Updated FaceTime icon

Updated FaceTime interface combines audio/video

New All / Missed buttons

New Audio / Video button to initiate call

Group FaceTime

Siri

HomeKit support

Ask Siri for passwords

Messages

Redesigned accounts page

Removed Add a Jabber Account

Removed Default IM Application option in preferences

Window → File Transfers option removed

File → Go to chat room option removed

Other app updates

iBooks now Books

DVD player updated

Automator – Third Party Actions

Disk Utility – new Volume buttons

System Preferences

New Software Update button

Redesigned Users & Groups button

General – 6 New accent colors

Dock – Show recents in Dock

Mission Control – new Lock Screen Hot Corner option

Notifications – Show notification preview option

iCloud – News, Stock, and Home settings

Internet Accounts – Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr removed

Extensions – Removed share widgets for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr

Users & Groups – Use VoiceOver in Login Window removed in favor of Accessibility Options

Siri – New Irish and South African female voices

What are your favorite macOS Mojave changes and features? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.