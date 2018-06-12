Hands-on: 50+ new macOS Mojave changes and features [Video]

Over the last week we’ve spent time exploring macOS 10.14 Mojave and comparing it with macOS 10.13 High Sierra in order to see what’s changed. Have a look at our hands-on video as we walk through over 50 new changes and features that are headed to the Mac.
Changes covered in this video:
- Updated Lock screen
- Dark Mode
- Dynamic Desktop
- New wallpaper
- New Screen shot controls
- Enhanced App Permissions
New apps
- Apple News
- Stocks
- Home
- Voice Memos
- Mac App Store (complete redesign)
Video walkthrough
Finder
- Continuity Camera
- Stacks
- Stacks – Scrubbing
- Stacks – Group Stacks
- Stacks – Sort Stacks
- Gallery View
- Complete Metadata
- Show Preview Options
- Quick Actions
- Enhanced Quick Look
- New + button when hovering tags
- Add a new folder with a single file
- Preferences → Sidebar – New iCloud section for iCloud Drive
- Preferences → Sidebar – “Devices” and “Shared” are now combined as “Locations”
- Advanced – New Keep folders on top On Desktop
- Preferences → Viewing → Use dark backgrounds for messages
- Stationary pane button removed in composition toolbar
- Additional photo browser options
- New Emoji & Symbols button
Safari
- Favicons in Safari
- Automatic Strong Passwords
FaceTime
- Updated FaceTime icon
- Updated FaceTime interface combines audio/video
- New All / Missed buttons
- New Audio / Video button to initiate call
- Group FaceTime
Siri
- HomeKit support
- Ask Siri for passwords
Messages
- Redesigned accounts page
- Removed Add a Jabber Account
- Removed Default IM Application option in preferences
- Window → File Transfers option removed
- File → Go to chat room option removed
Other app updates
- iBooks now Books
- DVD player updated
- Automator – Third Party Actions
- Disk Utility – new Volume buttons
System Preferences
- New Software Update button
- Redesigned Users & Groups button
- General – 6 New accent colors
- Dock – Show recents in Dock
- Mission Control – new Lock Screen Hot Corner option
- Notifications – Show notification preview option
- iCloud – News, Stock, and Home settings
- Internet Accounts – Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr removed
- Extensions – Removed share widgets for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Flickr
- Users & Groups – Use VoiceOver in Login Window removed in favor of Accessibility Options
- Siri – New Irish and South African female voices
What are your favorite macOS Mojave changes and features? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.