SleepScore Labs releases first ‘clinically validated’ contactless sleep tracking app for iPhone

SleepScore Labs is today releasing its first consumer-grade sleep measuring mobile app, SleepScore.

Detailed in a press release, SleepScore will be available as a free download on the App Store.

At least 1.2 billion people worldwide suffer from a variety of sleep issues, and nearly 60 percent of all people misunderstand their own sleep problems due to a lack of measurable insights. Some use consumer sleep trackers, many of which require the purchase of wearable devices or other hardware and can be highly inaccurate.

Similar to other sleep tracking apps, SleepScore will be using the iPhone’s microphone to detect sound waves that are reflected off the user’s body. It uses this information in its algorithms to detect how you’re sleeping, (awake, light sleep, deep sleep, or REM).

A full list of features can be found below:

SleepScore: Each morning, users receive a 1–100 score of how they slept, with an easy-to-read breakdown of what affected their scores, such as sleep length, time to fall asleep or interruptions.

Sleep history: Users can view their SleepScores for the past seven days.

Goal setting: Users can select a sleep goal, such as “Sleep Longer” or “Wake Up Less,” then receive advice and simple challenges to help achieve their goals. After seven recorded nights, SleepScore will suggest if users should move on to a different goal.

Smart Alarm: This alarm wakes the user up at the ideal moment in their sleep cycle, within a timeframe they select.

Personalized product recommendations: Based on users’ data, SleepScore will recommend thoroughly evaluated products and services from its selected partners that could improve the quality of their sleep, ranging from innovative pillows to sound machines and snoring solutions.

Premium features: A paid version of the app provides users with their complete sleep history, trend and correlations analytics, exportable data, and a sleep report for their doctor to view and discuss clinical sleep recommendations, if needed.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: