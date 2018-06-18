9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch iPad Pro $150 off, Amazon Anker Accessory Sale, 13-inch MacBook Pro $229 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar 256GB: $1,270 (Reg. $1,499)

Download the highly-rated Weather Now app for iOS while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones drop to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $80+)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event

9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards

Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch