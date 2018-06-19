TP-Link releases Deco M9 Plus tri-band mesh router system, 2-pack covers over 4000 sq. ft.

TP-Link has made its latest mesh Wi-Fi router system available today. The Deco M9 Plus Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 2-Pack System arrives in the company’s lineup as a more powerful option than the Deco M5.

The Deco M9 Plus offers increased coverage with two 2.5 GHz bands and one 5 GHz band. Overall the new system can handle over 100 devices.

Here are the specs on the new M9 Plus:

Standard 2-pack offers coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft.

Powerful AC2200 tri-band Wi-Fi

Three Wi-Fi bands with a dedicated backhaul to support 100-plus devices

Quad-core CPU with 4 GB eMMC Flash and 512 MB RAM

Wireless speeds of up to 400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz + 867 Mbps on 5 GHz (1) + 867 Mbps on 5 GHz (2) **

6 Wi-Fi antennas, 1 Bluetooth antenna and 1 ZigBee antenna inside each Deco Unit

1 USB 2.0 port (reserved) and 2 Gigabit ports

Built-in smart home hub compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and ZigBee HA 1.2

Advanced Wi-Fi security and HomeCare powered by Trend Micro*

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

From 4K video streaming or video chatting, to gaming and web surfing, Deco M9 Plus automatically identifies the strongest path and connection for every device to ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi in every corner of your home – even the backyard.

For users looking to cover even more area, adding a third Deco M9 unit will boost coverage to over 6,000 square feet.

The new router system is available directly from TP-Link, priced at $300 for a 2-pack or $180 for a single router.

If you don’t have the need for the tri-band and are looking for a great mesh system, we reviewed the more affordable Deco M5 2-pack ($180) and found it to be a great value and performer.

The M5 system offers the same features as many other competitors at a much lower cost. TP-Link even includes Wi-Fi security, parental controls and more at no additional cost (on both the M9 Plus and M5).

