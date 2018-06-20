9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Gold Box from $14, Sony Wireless Headphones $40, Portable Apple Watch Charger $29, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day Logitech Sale from $14: MX Wireless Mouse, keyboards, speakers, more
Sony’s top-rated Wireless Headphones down to $40, today only at Best Buy
Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ Oittm’s Portable Keychain Battery: $29.50 (Reg. $40)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale $5, bundles from $25, $1 rental, more
Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150
Apple HomePod drops to $260 shipped in both colors (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 on iOS now down to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore Elite 20000mAh Power Pack $45, more
- Belkin’s Travel RockStar has a 3000mAh battery + 2 AC outlets: $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Tell Alexa to clean the house w/ Neato’s Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum: $639 (Reg. $800)
- Dock your MacBook in this vertical aluminum stand for $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Keep tabs on your entire home w/ 4-pack of Yi 1080p Wi-Fi Cameras at $140 (Reg. $190)
- Amazon now offering ANNKE home security cams from $32 shipped for today only
- WD’s Black NVMe PCIe SSDs have 3.4GB/s read speeds: 500GB $170, 250GB $95
- Schlage’s Z-Wave Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt drops to $94.50 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- Control your garage door remotely w/ this Ryobi opener for $148 (Reg. $250)
- PayPal members can snag a free two-year ShopRunner membership to save on shipping
- Bring home these Alexa-enabled smart plugs at up to 25% off from $10 Prime shipped
- Add Aukey’s dual USB port Surge Protectors to your nightstand or desk from $21 Prime shipped
- Amazon Blu-ray Sale from $8: Lord of the Rings, LEGO, Ken Burns, more
- Backcountry offers an extra 25% off Marmot apparel, gear, accessories & more
- Charles Tyrwhitt End of Season Sale has deals from $30 on shirts, shoes, suits & more
- Instant Pot Ultra 3-Qt. Multi-Cooker drops to $80 shipped for today only
- Amazon has 40% off Klymit camping gear from $14: hammocks, backpacks, more
- Cole Haan, Steve Madden, UGG & more are an extra 40% off during Gilt’s Shoe Event
- J.Crew Factory has BOGO FREE shorts as low as $25 with this promo code
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Thomas Was Alone, Surgeon Simulator, more
- Joby’s GripTight POV lets you easily record footage w/ your phone: $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher III Complete $25, Rayman Legends Switch $20, more
- Add the techno thriller ‘Mind Machines’ to your Kindle eBook library for FREE
- Bring home the Waring Pro 4-Slice Toaster for $20 shipped today (Reg. up to $70)
- TOMS Surprise Sale knocks up to 50% off shoes, sunglasses & more for summer
- Grab some magazine subs for your Kindle at under $4/yr: GQ, Bon Appetit, HGTV, more
- Declutter your inbox with CleanEmail for $45
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers