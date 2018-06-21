9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21″ 4K iMac $200 off, Beats Decade Headphones from $70, Philips Hue HomeKit Deals, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Beats Decade & Bose Headphones see nice price drops for today only, deals from $70

Today only, save $15 on select Philips Hue Smart HomeKit Lighting accessories from $60

adidas Summer Sale: up to 50% off + extra 20% off your order w/ free delivery

Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150

FTL Faster Than Light hits lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $10)

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)

Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code

MORE NEW DEALS:

Walmart has the massive Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV for $900 (Reg. $1,300+)

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection

Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night

Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag