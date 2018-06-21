9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21″ 4K iMac $200 off, Beats Decade Headphones from $70, Philips Hue HomeKit Deals, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s upgraded 21-inch Retina 4K iMac now $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Beats Decade & Bose Headphones see nice price drops for today only, deals from $70
Today only, save $15 on select Philips Hue Smart HomeKit Lighting accessories from $60
adidas Summer Sale: up to 50% off + extra 20% off your order w/ free delivery
Converse Flash Sale offers 25% off select styles for the entire family from $10
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale $5, bundles from $25, $1 rental, more
Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
FTL Faster Than Light hits lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $10)
- PodCruncher Podcast Player for iOS now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $3+)
- Small World 2 for iPad hits lowest price this year at $3 (Reg. $6)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 on iOS now down to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
MORE NEW DEALS:
Walmart has the massive Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV for $900 (Reg. $1,300+)
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $8.50 Prime shipped, more
- Pick up Netgear’s HomeKit Arlo Baby Camera for $200 & get a free Fire HD 8 ($280 value)
- Add Kwikset’s SmartCode Touchscreen Deadbolt to your front door at $98 (Reg. $180)
- Samsung 860 EVO 2.5-inch Solid-State Drives on sale, today only: 500GB $102 or 1TB $210
- Snag an extra pair of Anker Verve Earbuds for the gym or your iPad: $8 Prime shipped
- Arlo Pro 6-Camera Security System w/ free cloud storage up to $300 off
- Snag GoPro’s HERO5 Session for $105 shipped, today only (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- eBay takes $15 off orders of $75+ with this promo code, today only
- iRobot’s Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $529 (Reg. $700)
- Pick up a pair of Bushnell Ultra HD Roof Prism Binoculars for $144 (Reg. $190+)
- Bring Alexa on the road w/ the Garmin Speak at $85 shipped (Reg. $100+), today only
- Samsung’s 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 32GB gets a $100 price cut to $300, today only
- Amazon 1-day Office sale from $21.50: Standing Desk Converter $147, more
- Stream live HDTV to your iPhone, Mac, more w/ HDHomeRun’s Extend Tuner: $140 ($40 off)
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller gets one-day discount to $135 shipped via eBay
- Today’s Best Game Deals: RE7 Gold $25, GTA V $20, Shadow of War $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Smash Up, more
- Zelda Hardcover Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition matching all-time low at $48
- Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit drops to $63 until tonight only (Reg. $80)
- Home Depot takes up to 45% off tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, more from $8
- Save big during Banana Republic’s clearance event: extra 50% off sale items
- Rockport Flash Sale knocks an extra 40% off boat shoes, sneakers, sandal & more
- ALDO Summer Event revamps your shoes & accessories with an extra 50% off sale
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers