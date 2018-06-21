Apple releases GarageBand 10.3 for Mac w/ free Artist Lessons, Drummers, new sounds & more

Apple today released an update to GarageBand for Mac with version 10.3 introducing free downloadable Artist Lessons alongside new Drummers and sounds.

Included in today’s update is a push towards educational content for the classroom with in-app Artist Lessons now available for free in 150+ countries. Previously the content was available for $4.99 as in-app purchases in just 20 countries.

Other new features in GarageBand below:

The update also includes new traditional Chinese and Japanese instruments including the Guzheng, Koto, and Taiko drums alongside five new Vintage Mellotron patches.

In addition, new in 10.3 are two new Drummers in Roots and Jazz styles, 1,000 new electronic and urban loops, and a number of new sound effects.

A full list of what’s new below:

What’s New

2 new Drummers play Roots and Jazz-influenced brush styles

Free downloadable Artist Lessons show you how to play hit songs on piano and guitar, taught by the artist who made them famous

1,000 new electronic and urban loops covering Reggaeton, Future Bass, and Chill Rap

400 animal, machine, and voice sound effects

Play and record using traditional instruments from China and Japan with the Guzheng, Koto, and Taiko drums

Add classic sounds to your song with 5 Vintage Mellotron patches

Updates compatibility with GarageBand for iOS

Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

