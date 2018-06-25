Tim Cook to talk leadership & ‘tackling social problems’ at Fortune Initiative event this evening

Fortune announced this afternoon that Tim Cook will speak at its Fortune CEO Initiative this evening at 6PM PT/9PM ET. The interview will be led by Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky…

Details on what the two will talk about are sparse at this point, with Fortune only saying that Cook will address the topic of “CEO leadership.” Fortune highlights that CEOs have “traditionally focused on dollars and cents,” but that they now have taken on the task of “tackling social problems.”

Fortune’s CEO Initiative event will run all week, with Tim Cook serving as the first guest. Other attendees include Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Acumen CEO Jacqueline Novogratz, and many more.

Fortune’s CEO Initiative, an invite-only event that takes place on June 25 and 26 in San Francisco, is devoted to the topic of companies doing well by doing good. The theory is that infusing businesses with a broader purpose can help with recruiting, attracting new customers, and improving corporate images.

During his tenure as CEO, Tim Cook has focused heavily on social issues. Just yesterday, he and hundreds of other Apple employees marched in the San Francisco Pride Parade. He has also voiced his opinion on various other social and political issues, including immigration, religious freedom laws, and more.

Tim Cook will go on stage at approximately 6:05 PM PT/9:05 PM ET. You will be able to live stream the event on Fortune’s website right here.

