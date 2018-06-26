Zagg unveils two new iPad keyboard solutions with Apple Pencil storage

Zagg has today announced its latest keyboard offerings that support a range of iPad models. The two new keyboards are Nomad Book and Messenger Folio and both offer Apple Pencil storage.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

As the name suggests, Nomad Book is the company’s newest clamshell style iPad keyboard. Notably, it sports a modular design that allows it to work with the 10.5- and 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the fifth and sixth generation iPad, and iPad Air and Air 2.

Other features include backlit keys, multiple device pairing, what looks like a spot to store your Apple Pencil on the rear, and more:

Two detachable bumpers allow the keyboard to fit most tablets sized 10.5 inches or smaller, including the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017-18 models), Apple iPad Air 2, Apple iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2.

Featuring multi-device pairing, the Nomad Book can connect simultaneously to a tablet and one more device, like a smartphone, for increased productivity – anytime and anywhere.

With four convenient modes (book, keyboard, case, and video) and the ability to easily adjust the screen angle, the Nomad Book provides optimal viewing conditions.

Additional features include a sturdy, reverse kickstand and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years between charges.

Nomad Book is priced at $99.

The other new product is Messenger Folio for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This is definitely a more simple keyboard solution with two viewing angles, a non-backlit keyboard, and an Apple Pencil holder.

The ZAGG Messenger Folio provides Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro users with a lightweight keyboard that doubles as a case and helps them make the most of their device.

The simple, intuitive design, coupled with the magnetic closure, provides ease of use and additional protection by holding the case securely closed until it’s ready to use.

Bluetooth technology ensures the Messenger Folio pairs instantly with the iPad. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges* and keeps users connected wherever they go.

The built-in holder for Apple Pencil allows for safe storage when the pencil is not in use and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes.

You can pick up Messenger Folio for $59.

A variety of Zagg’s other iPad keyboard cases are available on Amazon from around $40.

Messenger Folio on the left, Nomad Book on the right

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: