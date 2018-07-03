Timing App adds sync for time tracking across multiple Macs

Timing, the popular time tracking app for macOS, just released a new update for Timing 2. This update will be a game changer for people using multiple Macs.

But now, with Timing version 2018.1, you can finally sync your Timing data across all your Macs. The update is free for all Timing 2 customers and available right now (with Sync included for 12 months after your purchase), so you can download it right away or wait for our automatic updater to offer installing it. And if you are using Timing through Setapp, the update should automatically get installed very soon as well.

Of course, sync is completely optional. If you don’t enable it, all of your data will stay local on your Mac. Sync is a free update as long as you have purchased Timing 2 within the past 12 months. The sync feature is also free if you use Setapp. If you aren’t a customer already, it comes in three options:

Productivity – $29

– $29 Professional – $49

– $49 Expert – $79

The various versions include features like faster sync, more reporting options, and the ability to run scripts. If you can check out all the various features on their pricing page. They also mention that future features might include the ability to use services like Zapier and IFTTT along with an iOS app. If you are wanting to start tracking how you spend your time on macOS, this app will do a great job.