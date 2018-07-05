9to5Toys Lunch Break: High-end 15″ MacBook Pro $500 off, ecobee3 HomeKit Bundle $219, SanDisk SSDs $35, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save nearly $500 on Apple’s high-end current-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro: $1,900 shipped
Amazon offers the ecobee3 HomeKit Smart Thermostat w/ 3 sensors for $219 (~$255 value)
Upgrade your Mac storage w/ these SanDisk SSDs at all-time lows from $35
Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Grab Civilization V & Beyond Earth from $7.50 on Mac right now (Reg. up to $40)
Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay slated for Prime Day showdown with Amazon, promises exclusive deals, more
- Save 33% on Ricoh’s Theta S 360-Degree VR Camera at $200 shipped, today only
- Apera duffel bag in several colors w/ MacBook sleeve for $79 shipped (Reg. $125)
- Save up to 25% on Anker Roav car accessories from $19: C1 Pro Dash Cam $80, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Elite 45e Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more
- Speck iPhone X Candyshell Cases from $10 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $18+)
- The official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen drops to Amazon low at $70 (30% off)
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Sengled’s BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit falls within $2 of all-time low at $50.50
- Catch news, sports, more w/ AmazonBasics’ 35-mile TV Antenna at $13 (35% off)
- Score a free $15 credit when adding $60 to Amazon Cash (New customers only)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $16, Witcher 3 $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Demon’s Rise, AirDisk Pro, more
- Take care of spills & pet hair w/ Dyson’s Cordless Hand Vac: $170 (Reg. $230)
- Dockers End of Season Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items: shorts, dress pants, more
- Upgrade your bed sheet set at Amazon from $46.50 shipped for today only
- Crocs is dropping prices sitewide as low as $19: clogs, flip flops, sneakers & more
- Jos. A. Bank refreshes your wardrobe w/ shorts, dress pants, polo shirts & more from $36
- Dillards updates your swimwear with up to 40% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Bahama, more
- Original Penguin End of Season Sale offers savings starting at 40% off: shorts, t-shirts, more
- Save $20 off your first two Amazon Prime Now or Whole Foods Market orders
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 05, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
- Razer releases the Huntsman & Huntsman Elite keyboards w/ Opto-Mechanical switches, more
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations