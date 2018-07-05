9to5Toys Lunch Break: High-end 15″ MacBook Pro $500 off, ecobee3 HomeKit Bundle $219, SanDisk SSDs $35, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon offers the ecobee3 HomeKit Smart Thermostat w/ 3 sensors for $219 (~$255 value)

Upgrade your Mac storage w/ these SanDisk SSDs at all-time lows from $35

Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)

Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay slated for Prime Day showdown with Amazon, promises exclusive deals, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial

Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles

Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs

Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch

Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20