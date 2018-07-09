HomePod 11.4.1 update with stability and quality improvements now available

Apple has released a new software update for HomePod alongside updates for iOS, tvOS, and watchOS. HomePod software version 11.4.1 is only the third update for Apple’s smart speaker. The latest HomePod software update includes stability and quality improvements according to Apple.

HomePod was released with its original software in February before receiving its first bug fix update with in March. Apple later added AirPlay 2, stereo pairing, and calendar support in a major 11.4 update in May.

Release notes for today’s 11.4.1 update suggest the latest HomePod software improves on those features: “11.4.1 includes general improvements for stability and quality.”

HomePod can update automatically on its own or you can manually prompt it to update in the Home app. The update downloads and installs directly to the HomePod over the Internet so you can even prompt HomePod to update if you’re not on the same Wi-Fi network.

Later this fall, HomePod will work better with Siri Shortcuts as part of iOS 12 (these sort of work now but need some polish). Since there is no HomePod software developer beta, today’s 11.4.1 update applies to all HomePod users.

It’s possible Apple has more features planned HomePod soon, but nothing more has been announced yet.

