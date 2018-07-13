9to5Toys Lunch Break: $150 off new MacBook Pro, BOGO FREE iPhone, Twelve South BookArc $43, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes $150 off latest 2018 MacBook Pro models for students
Pre-orders for new MacBook Pro now available at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro marked down to $1,050 shipped
T-Mobile launches BOGO iPhone/Samsung/LG deals for back-to-school, AT&T $50 iPhone SE
Sprint re-ups 50% off iPhone X offer, now just $20 per month
Store your MacBook on Twelve South’s BookArc Stand for $43 via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 3-Film Bundles $10, 4K titles, $1 rental, more
Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more
Huge deals on the popular Affinity Photo and Designer Mac/iOS apps from $14
KORG iOS music production apps now 50% off: Gadget, Module, iM1, many more
- Grab some classic iOS RPGs from $1 or less: Tower of Fortune 3, Ancient Legacy, more
- Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)
- Planescape Torment tactical iOS RPG now matching all-time low at $4 (Reg. $10)
- Home Design 3D GOLD for iOS hits lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. up to $12)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Amazon announces Prime Day perks for Whole Foods shoppers, including $10 credit
Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon discounts Anker’s best Bluetooth speakers, projectors, more in today’s Gold Box
- Brew your own draft at home w/ the PICO Model C Beer System at up to $200 off
- Acer’s Alexa-enabled laptops get first discount, bundled Echo Dot, more from $600
- Chefman’s Stainless Steel Grill + Panini Press hits Amazon low at $19.50
- Saucony takes 25% off everything w/ t-shirts, shorts, socks, backpacks & more from $11
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Car Mount w/ Quick Release $5, more
- Target announces Tuesday mega sale, squaring up for a Prime Day showdown
- Nike, Sperry, adidas & more are up to 40% off during Lord & Taylor’s Black Friday in July Sale
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pool Break 3D Billiards, iColorama, more
- Track weight, BMI, more in Apple Health/Google Fit w/ a smart scale: $50 (28% off)
- Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma & West Elm are taking up to 70% off during their Premier Event
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $30, Rayman Legends Switch $16, more
- Sony’s ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker drops to $30 shipped, today only (25% off)
- Upgrade your radio system w/ Kenwood’s CarPlay/Android Auto receiver: $450 ($100 off)
- Crock-Pot 6-Qt. Oval Portable Slow Cooker drops to $19.50 Prime shipped
- Calvin Klein cologne, shoes & accessories are up to 50% off, today only at Amazon
- The Chefman Instabrewer can handle K-cups & ground coffee for $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Keep your MacBook secure & iPhone charged w/ this slim backpack for $16.50 Prime shipped
- Black+Decker Cordless Hand Vac + wall mount/charger for $20 Prime shipped
- Save up to 30% off women’s sleepwear & intimates from $15 in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Amazon will sell you an air mattress for under $17 today (Reg. $25+)
- Pick up the Flybar Pogo Ball Trick Board for $19 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Grab the Dyson Multifloor Upright Vac for $149.50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Finally try Soylent w/ a 12-pack of shakes for $25 via Amazon, today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Xbox to get Dolby Vision in new update, potentially beating Sony to the punch
Keep your skin protected this summer with UPF apparel under $20
iBeat’s new Heart Watch offers continual health monitoring with one-touch emergency button
- BOSS releases the “world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier”
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
- Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks: backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
- Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
- Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more
- The SWAGTRON EB1 is a foldable eBike that can go over 12MPH for 7.5 miles
- What you need to keep drinks cool on hot summer days under $30
- Respawn’s RSP-300 gaming chair is fully mesh, has tons of adjustments, and more
- Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button
- LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
- Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer