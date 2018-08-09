Apple pushes GiveBack program with trade-ins now worth instant credit toward new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac

Apple rebranded its reuse and recycling trade-in program earlier this year as “Apple GiveBack.” Now, customers buying new devices on Apple’s website or the Apple Store app can use a trade-in to instantly offset the cost.

Previously, using Apple’s trade-in program online meant shipping off your device and waiting for an Apple gift card or debit card with the corresponding value. To receive a credit that could be applied against the new purchases immediately meant visiting an Apple Store.

Now, ahead of its iPhone event next month, Apple has updated its website and Apple Store app with a new GiveBack interface to make upgrading devices easier than ever. Located on the “Buy” pages for all of its products, customer will now see a prompt and a link asking if they have a device to trade in.

You’ll also see the links for Apple GiveBack as you’re selecting the specific model of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac before you check out. The new interface is uses a large, bold font in a pop-up window. You can quickly get a value for your potential trade-in, although you’ll need to have your serial number handy to go through with it all.

If you go through the GiveBack process on the Apple Store app, you’ll also see a list of devices associated with your Apple ID that you can quickly choose from.

Apple is currently accepting iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as the newest devices for GiveBack. However, it will likely soon offering values for the 8, 8 Plus, and X soon.

What do you think? Will this update make you more likely to trade-in your device when you upgrade next?

