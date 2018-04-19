Apple unveils new iPhone disassembly robot Daisy, donating to Conservation International for each recycled or traded-in device [Video]

It’s been two years since Apple introduced us to its iPhone disassembly robot Liam, and now it’s time to meet the company’s newest bot: Daisy. Apple says Daisy — who you can see in action below — offers “the most efficient way to reclaim more of the valuable materials stored in iPhone” with the robot capable of disassembling and sorting parts from up to 200 iPhones per hour.

Daisy’s introduction is accompanied with Apple adding Earth Day donations through its GiveBack program to the non-profit Conservation International. Apple’s GiveBack program lets customers return old devices to Apple Stores or Apple.com for recycling, and newer devices can even be traded in for Apple Store credit.

Apple says its new iPhone recycler Daisy is actually based on Liam technology (and parts) and can take apart nine different iPhone models:

You can see Daisy at work taking apart iPhones and sorting out parts below:

Apple’s GiveBack program to help customers return or trade-in unused Apple devices to Apple.com or Apple Stores is available everyday, and Apple is promoting the initiative for Earth Day with a donation to Conservation International for every device that the Apple GiveBack receives between now and April 30.

“At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack. We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”

You can learn more about which Apple devices qualify for store credit here, and find out more about GiveBack promotion at apple.com/giveback.

