Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day, 30 minute workout will unlock eco-friendly animated sticker pack

Apple’s second annual Earth Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch is set to take place in just over a week and a half, and this year Apple has upgraded the sticker pack for Messages with animated designs. Apple has also slightly tweaked the requirement this year.

9to5Mac reader Kyle Seth Gray discovered and shared the details before they go live closer to Earth Day. While last year’s Earth Day Activity Challenge required a “walk, run, cycle, wheelchair or swim workout of 30 minutes” to unlock the achievement, this year’s challenge has the same 30 minute requirement but with any workout type accepted.

Just like last year, this Activity Challenge for Apple Watch will go live on Earth Day which takes place on April 22. While some Activity Challenges are limited to certain countries like the US, the Earth Day challenge will be available globally.

While Apple has offered lots of Activity Challenges to encourage fitness and activity with Apple Watch, it only started including animated versions of the special Activity stickers that can be shared with Messages back in February. Apple has since offered animated stickers as part of the International Women’s Day challenge in March.

For this year’s Earth Day challenge, the medal that will appear in the Activity app’s achievements section is an updated version of last year’s medal with the year updated. The three animated stickers that will also be unlocked upon completion include a spinning recycle logo, windmill, and clever 2018 badge.

To see the first three Activity stickers animate, right-click or long-press and select Open In New Tab.

The latest Earth Day initiative follows shortly after Apple announced that it now runs its company on 100% renewable energy, up for 96% this time last year.

