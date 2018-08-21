Popular iOS journal app Day One updated w/ audio recording, new editor interface, more

iOS journaling app Day One today announced a major update to version 3.0. The update brings a slew of new features, including an overhauled editor interface, time-based dark mode, audio recording, and much more.

Headlining today’s update is a new editor that is “designed and built from the ground up for a superior writing experience,” according to Day One developers. As part of this redesign, there’s a new editor menu that makes it easy to access formatting option, as well as support for Photo Groups, Check Lists, and more.

Here are all of the features of the new editor:

To Edit an entry, simply tap into the spot you want the cursor!

‘Done’ button dismisses the entry (along with swipe to dismiss).

Editor Menu: Tap on the ‘Aa’ icon to replace the keyboard with entry formatting markup options, Headers, Bold, Italic, Lists, Quote Block, Code Block, Rule Line, and indents.

Markdown support continues without all the markup, with auto converting Headers, Lists, Bold, and Italic into rich text.

Dynamic Code Blocks: Advanced Markdown like tables and HTML are now supported via the new toggle-able Code Block. Existing content is auto-detected and wrapped in a code block, which includes a toggle button for Edit/Code view and HTML rendered view. The state of the toggle is saved to the entry, so it remembers if you want to view the code, or the rendered web view.

Entry Content Menu: Tap on the paperclip icon for adding Photos, Camera, Audio, Tags, as well as entry metadata actions.

Photo Groups. Photos added together now create a basic dynamic collection grid.

Long press on a photo for additional options. (Photo organization is coming)

Check Lists! Now interact with check lists in Read or Edit mode, and see a summary in the Timeline and Entry views like: “4 / 8”.

Entry Metadata view now opens via swipe up gesture or drag up at end of entry.

In addition to the new editor – which is available for all Day One users – today’s update also includes a pair of new features for Day One Premium users. There’s a new dark mode feature that allows the interface to switch between light and dark based on local sunset times, as well as audio recording.

With audio recording, users can transcribe messages up to 1-minute in length, as well as record up to 30 minutes of audio:

1-Minute Transcription Mode uses Apple’s Speech dictation service. Transcription is auto-added to the entry after recording ends.

30-Minute Audio-Only Mode.

Long-press on audio record button for option to select recording mode. Default setting in Settings > Advanced.

Import audio clips via share extension, or paste from clipboard (from Voice Memos, Voicemail, and more).

Day One is available as a free download with in-app purchases to upgrade to Premium and add support for dark mode, audio recording, and more.

