Apple shares new Apple Watch Series 4 how to videos for Workouts & Emergency SOS

Apple this weekend has shared a pair of short Apple Watch how to videos on its YouTube channel. The videos are relatively basic, covering the Workout application and using Emergency SOS mode. Watch them below.

The first Apple Watch how to simply covers how to start a Workout on the device. Apple touts that it “only takes a couple taps to kickstart your workout” when you’re using an Apple Watch. The video highlights how to use an open gaol running workout and track your progress, and use the post-Workout summary features.

Next up, the second new Apple Watch how to video highlights the device’s Emergency SOS feature. Apple explains that you simply press and hold the side button, and slide the Emergency SOS slider to place an immediate call to emergency services. Apple also shows off that you can easily access your Medical ID this same way.

Apple has regularly shared how to videos on its YouTube channel over the last several product releases, and the Apple Watch Series 4 is no different. While the company touts these features using an Apple Watch Series 4, it’s worth noting that the same steps apply on older models of the wearable, as well.

Watch the two new Apple Watch how to videos below.

