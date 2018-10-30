New MacBook Pros with Radeon Pro Vega Graphics coming next month

Going under the radar, Apple has announced in a press release that it will be releasing an updated MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro Vega graphics next month for the first time.

The updated MacBook Pros will deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance, which will aid in video editing, 3D design and more.

This option will only be available on the top-tier 15-inch MacBook Pro line. No details on pricing yet, but it will be available on November 14.

