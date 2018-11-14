9to5Toys Last Call: Anker Pre-Black Friday Sale from $12, Parallels 14 for Mac $64, Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System $245, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Keep your Apple Watch, iPhone, and more charged with this $17 dock (Reg. $30)
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, 20% off Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Arlo’s Security System includes three 720p cameras at $190 shipped (30% off)
- Chamberlain’s MyQ Garage Hub falls to $59 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $80)
- This Canon PIXMA AiO can print, fax, copy, scan, and support AirPrint: $60 shipped ($40 off)
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
- Ergotech’s Freedom Monitor Arm looks great and can hold 30-lb. displays: $61 shipped (Reg. $75+)
- Classic Mickey Mouse platformer Castle of Illusion now just $3 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Upgrade your TV’s audio with this budget-friendly Sony 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar for $98 (Reg. $130)
- Things you can buy for $1: This digital collection of over 400 Christmas novels, carols & poems
- Sphero’s Battle Worn BB-8 Droid + Force Band Bundle hits $40 shipped (Reg. up to $200)
- Bring the coffee shop home with Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine at $150 off
- Your dog or cat can sleep easy in this AmazonBasics Cooling Pet Bed: $18 (20% off)
- Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more
- T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE iPhone XR w/ trade, Apple Watch Series 4, Android, more
- Upgrade your camera with the Joby GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit + LED Light for $110 ($155 value)
- Gerber’s popular Multi-Tool has 12 components and a stainless steel build: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Williams Sonoma’s Friends & Family Sale cuts a rare 20% off your order + free shipping
- Pre-Black Friday Magazine Deals under $4/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit and more
- Makita’s 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo will have you ready for nearly any project: $349 (Reg. $500+)
- Nordstrom’s Herschel Supply Co. sale offers MacBook bags, card cases & more at up to 50% off
- Here are some FREE iOS arcade-style shooters: Super Crossfighter, JoyJoy, more (Reg. $1)
- Lasko’s Wind Curve Tower Fan packs a Fresh Air Ionizer and is Amazon’s best-seller: $43 (save $30+)
- Upgrade to an Oral-B Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush for just $55 (Reg. $90+)
- Woot’s Under Armour sale offers men’s polos, pullovers, and more from $13 Prime shipped
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
Parallels 14 for Mac is 20% off after coupon, from $64: Run Windows apps, copy files, more
Netgear’s Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System covers 6,000-sq.ft, drops to $245.50 (Reg. $300)
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air now up to $150 off plus tax benefits in select states
Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings
Save up to $1,400 on Apple’s previous gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, from $2,199 shipped
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad: Nest Smart Home, Dyson, Tools, Christmas Trees, more
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Step into the Majesty of Fantasy Kingdom & its Northern Expansion on iOS at $1 ($5 value)
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)
- The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Jungle & Fiesta Run for iOS at lowest prices in years, now $1 ea. (Reg. $3)
MORE NEW DEALS:
ecobee3 lite hits Black Friday price at $139 shipped + free Echo Dot at select retailers
- Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Canary Indoor Cam for $49 (Reg. $75+)
- Amazon Tap drops to one of its lowest prices yet at $40 (Refurb, Orig. $120), more
- Turn an old hard drive into new storage for your Mac with these enclosures from $11 shipped
- Kindle Voyage delivers a high resolution E-reader display at $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $270)
- Expand your home network w/ the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit switch for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 10000mAh Charger w/ built-in MFi Lightning Cable $18, more
- Here’s how to score a FREE $15 credit at Amazon when you make a $30 purchase in the app
- This Herschel Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for holiday travel and starts at $60 (Reg. $85)
- Sonos Black Friday deals include up to $100 off at various retailers
- Gift these massive LEGO kits at new lows: Big Ben $200, Ghostbusters Firehouse $290, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars KOTOR, SkySafari 6 Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $40, COD Black Ops 4 $44, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- Rockport gets your footwear ready for the holidays with an extra 40% off dress shoes & more
- Crest’s 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips remove up to 5 years of coffee stains: $20 shipped (33% off)
- TOMS Flash Sale takes 25% off its selection of boots, with styles from $45
- Home Depot 1-day outdoor tool sale has snow blowers, mowers, and much more from $29
- Refresh your bedding in Amazon’s 1-day sale from $23: comforters, sheets, more
- Rugged Geek 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter hits Amazon low from $68 (Reg. $100+)
- Board games & puzzles from $8 in today’s Gold Box: Labyrinth, 3D jigsaws, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 14, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget