Kiwi for Gmail launches new Focused Filtered inbox

There are a lot of people I talk with that love Apple hardware, but also love Google services (especially Gmail). One of the downsides to using Gmail in a Chrome or Safari window is you miss out on a lot of benefits of using a native email app. Using an app like Kiwi for Gmail, you can get the benefits of using the Gmail interface (along with Google Drive and its apps) with Mac hardware.

Backblaze

In previous versions of Kiwi, you got the best of both worlds. Gmail could be set as your default email client, used as a macOS share extension, use global keyboard shortcuts, and have one-click access to Google Drive. If you use Gmail on macOS, you need an app like Kiwi.

Today, Kiwi for Gmail is rolling out a new feature to help users stay on top of their email and keep it from being overwhelming. They are launching a “Focus Filtered Inbox” for Gmail. Instead of relying on Google’s built-in views, Kiwi’s new inbox is built around a new “Today View” and Google’s AI for important flags for messages.

Part of the problem with previous approaches is that they force users into these fixed views of their inbox. If you archive an email, suddenly you can’t find it. If you only see email Google marks important, you constantly know you’re missing things and need to go digging in the ‘unimportant’ email. – Eric Shashoua, CEO and Founder of Kiwi for Gmail

The Focus Filtered Inbox allows users to pick a view based on Date, Importance, Unread, Attachments and Starred. You can combine filters based on exactly what you want to see. This new inbox is easily available from the sidebar, so it’s only one click. You can create views to show emails with attachments, show just the emails from today (or the past 3 days), show only unread items.

If you are a Gmail user on macOS, check out Kiwi for Gmail on the Mac App Store. It costs $9.99 (on sale for $4.99). If you happen to use a PC, they have a Windows version as well.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: