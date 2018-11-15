Latest Apple Pay promo offers $45 credit when you spend $180+ on Ray-Bans

The latest Apple Pay promo offers a $45 credit when you spend $180 or more at Ray-Ban.com, but the terms aren’t quite as generous as they may seem …

You can’t apply the credit to the initial purchase. Instead, you pay full price for your first order, and then receive a $45 gift voucher which can be applied to a future purchase.

The voucher can only be used for full-price items, so can’t be applied to any sale products or combined with other offers; your spend must be $100+; and you only get until the end of the year to use it. It’s also only valid in the US.

But on the off-chance you were planning two separate Ray-Ban purchases before the end of the year – perhaps for a later gift – you have until November 20 to make a qualifying purchase. And it is more generous than last month’s Oakley promo, which offered a $25 coupon against a future purchase.

Other recent promotional offers have included free credits for TouchTune, 10% off from Under Armour and a $20 Nike voucher.

If you haven’t yet set up Apple Pay, check out our walk-through.

Photo: Shutterstock

