iPhone XR SIM-free now available from Apple in store and online

- Nov. 15th 2018 6:25 am PT

Apple typically launches new iPhones with carrier SIM cards pre-installed and doesn’t offer a SIM-free version on launch. Today we’re seeing the iPhone XR SIM-free models show up both on Apple’s website and in its stores in the US.

Stateside, Apple offers customers the option to buy iPhone models for AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile at launch. While customers can purchase the latest iPhones full price and use them on most networks, it’s a bit tricky as each model may not have the same LTE bands and carrier compatibility, especially if you’ll be using it globally.

When it comes to online purchases, the T-Mobile variant is typically the only one that Apple allows customers to buy full-price and unlocked without entering account details for a major carrier. But that models is still offers only GSM compatibility, so no switching to Verizon or Sprint in the future.

Stock may vary of the iPhone XR SIM-free models in stores, be sure to check stock or purchase one from Apple’s online store and select in-store pickup if you want to be sure before heading over.

